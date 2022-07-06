Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 332,503 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $43,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500,289 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 257,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 250,274 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

