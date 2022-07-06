Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,596,328 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 407,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

