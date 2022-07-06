Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $44.25 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,698 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $44,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

