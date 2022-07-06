Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 381,064 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

LYV stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $8,774,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,138,520 shares in the company, valued at $353,052,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 624,000 shares of company stock worth $65,809,380 over the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

