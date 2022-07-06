Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $45.85 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELV opened at $476.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.79. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

