Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 631.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 551,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $47,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

