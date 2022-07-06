Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,060 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $47,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

