Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $47.54 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,140,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDN opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

