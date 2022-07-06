Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 597.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $47,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

