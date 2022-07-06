Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,596,328 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $47,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

