Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 631.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $47,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

MCHP opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

