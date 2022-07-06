Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

DOL opened at C$76.28 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$53.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.63.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.

About Dollarama (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.