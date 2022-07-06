Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
DOL opened at C$76.28 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$53.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.63.
In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.
About Dollarama (Get Rating)
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
