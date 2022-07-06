BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc (LON:BPET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPET stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £323.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 380 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.30). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 467.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other BMO Private Equity Trust news, insider Audrey Baxter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($56,309.03). Also, insider Richard Gray bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £3,427.50 ($4,150.52).

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

