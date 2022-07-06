VersaBank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of VBNK opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VersaBank stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VersaBank worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

