SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 7% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001926 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

