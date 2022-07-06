Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $192.51 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $235.88 or 0.01175003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00140581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00095414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,717,220 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.