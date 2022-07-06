Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MNP opened at GBX 296.30 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437 ($5.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.35. The company has a market cap of £248.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3,277.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

