Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MNP opened at GBX 296.30 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437 ($5.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.35. The company has a market cap of £248.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3,277.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
