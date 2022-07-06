Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $11.39 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

