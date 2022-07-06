AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.50

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 2,390 ($28.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,800 ($21.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,242 ($51.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,253.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,572.21.

AVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.91) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($45.41) to GBX 3,600 ($43.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,475 ($42.08).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

