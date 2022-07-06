Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CAM opened at GBX 6,290 ($76.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £173.73 million and a PE ratio of 7,765.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,354.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Camellia has a 1 year low of GBX 5,800 ($70.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,000 ($84.77).

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

