Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CAM opened at GBX 6,290 ($76.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £173.73 million and a PE ratio of 7,765.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,354.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Camellia has a 1 year low of GBX 5,800 ($70.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,000 ($84.77).
Camellia Company Profile (Get Rating)
