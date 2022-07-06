The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share by the bank on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 154.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

