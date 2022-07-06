The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.692 per share by the bank on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 154.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 315,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
