Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.80 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $31.80 million and $1.55 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.37 or 1.00028663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043960 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

