American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

AEO opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,225 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $185,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

