AXPR Price Reaches $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $55,917.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXPR has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,066.99 or 0.99962011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

