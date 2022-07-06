478,505 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

