Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $51,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $192.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

