Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 187,902 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 687.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,902 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of STERIS worth $52,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,659 shares of company stock worth $4,589,759. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

