Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,409,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

