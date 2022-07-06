Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,308 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 49.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 58.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.26.

NYSE SNOW opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.