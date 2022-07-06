Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 27,790 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

