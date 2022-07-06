Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,994 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,783,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 over the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

