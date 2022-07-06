Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $339.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

