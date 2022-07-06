Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

