Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.