Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 967.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

