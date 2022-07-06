Scrypta Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $38,120.37 and approximately $16.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00140047 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,362,340 coins and its circulating supply is 22,562,340 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

