PlayDapp Trading Up 2.4% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $154.70 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

