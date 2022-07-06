Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

