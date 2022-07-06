Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Drops By 17.3%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. HSBC upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.00) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

