Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Drops By 17.3%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.