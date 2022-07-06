Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Drops By 17.2%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SNMP stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

