Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Drops By 17.2%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SNMP stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.21. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.93.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.