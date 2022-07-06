Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Safran stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. Safran has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78.
Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)
