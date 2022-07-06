Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Safran stock opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. Safran has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78.

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

