Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $11.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,143.02%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.