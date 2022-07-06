LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 298,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of LMDX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $126.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMDX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LumiraDx by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in LumiraDx by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 651,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Account Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,648,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

