Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Decreases By 17.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. HUYA’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

