Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 860.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

