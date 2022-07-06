Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $747.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE PSO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pearson by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.