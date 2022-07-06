Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $747.00.
NYSE PSO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.