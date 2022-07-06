Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,273.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at 3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.96. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 2.33 and a 52 week high of 5.30.

About Genscript Biotech (Get Rating)

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

