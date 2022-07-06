Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 828,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,273.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at 3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.96. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of 2.33 and a 52 week high of 5.30.
About Genscript Biotech (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genscript Biotech (GNNSF)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.