Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 12,361 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 235,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several research firms have commented on IP. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

