Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,781 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

